BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a new Disney+ series, follows BTS from their early days to their current solo projects. The trailer depicts their journey from a rookie group striving for global fame to winning awards and headlining US stadiums. Despite the pandemic causing tour cancellations, BTS rebounded with the Permission to Dance On Stage tour in the US. The recently released trailer captures the then-newly-formed group — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and JungKook — striving to become the biggest K-pop band worldwide. 'It felt like we were leveling up,' J-Hope expressed in the trailer. Over time, their fortunes turned around, earning BTS the recognition they deserved through their hard work. BTS Monuments – Beyond The Star’ Docuseries To Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 20 (Watch Video).

Check Out BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)