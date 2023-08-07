BTS SUGA recently performed in Seoul, Korea. During the last day of the 'Agust D The Final' concert, fans of the K-pop idol spotted the '7' tattoo on him. Other members of BTS had already revealed their '7' tattoo months ago and finally, SUGA also gave his fans a pleasant surprise at the concert with the tattoo reveal. During one of the performances, SUGA removed his jacket and the fans were thrilled to finally spot the '7' tattoo near his shoulder. BTS' RM Joins SUGA for a Performance of 'Strange' at D-Day Concert in Seoul (Watch Video).

