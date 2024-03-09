BTS' Suga is often described as the epitome of the Gen-Z 'mood'—seemingly stoic during press conferences but possessing a knack for swiftly shutting down any detractors of the group with finesse and without ever veering into impoliteness. Suga, aka Min Yoongi, celebrates his 31st birthday on March 9. Amidst the birthday celebration, it was Jin who added a touch of hilarity to the occasion. Despite serving mandatory military duty, Jin didn't let distance deter him from sending his birthday wishes to Suga. Instead of a conventional public birthday wall post, Jin opted for a more personal approach. He shared his humorous message directly on his post, ensuring that Suga's special day was filled with laughter and warmth amongst the BTS family. BTS Suga Birthday: Did You Know The Rapper Created His BT21 Character On His Dog Holly?.

Jin's Post On Weverse:

Jin's Post (Photo Credits: Weverse)

