After the Twitterverse got all sorts of reactions to the alleged leaked photo of BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie, the girl band's agency issued a statement. As per the reports by Soompi, YG Entertainment responded to the news. A source from Blackpink's agency said, "BLACKPINK will depart the country on August 25, and they will be busy taking on a tight schedule in the United States, including the MTV Video Music Awards performance as well promotional activities for their second full-length album." For reference, the viral image shows Jennie standing near a wall as she clicked a mirror selfie while V sat on a chair getting his hair and makeup done. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie 'Leaked' Pic Goes Viral on Twitter; ARMY and BLINKS Go Gaga Over The Dating Rumours of the K-Pop Sensations!

See The Viral Image, Here:

Not a Blackpink or BTS fan but even I can see this is a bad photoshop. Look at her hair and then the hair shadow on the wall. No where near the same 🙈😂 Jennie and V may be dating, but this is just a shit edit pic.twitter.com/vW3gN2OG7i — Zoe (@Pu_Rual) August 23, 2022

Check The Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)