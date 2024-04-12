BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung set ARMY hearts aflutter with his latest social media updates, flaunting his joyous spirit and impressive fitness transformation. Alongside his usual charm, V shared a series of buffed-up photos that left fans swooning. Accompanied by a heartfelt note, V disclosed his current weight of 75 kg. Expressing sincere gratitude to ARMYS, he vowed to persist in his journey of self-improvement. These alluring images, coupled with V's uplifting message, undoubtedly ignited excitement and euphoria within the BTS fans, creating a wave of joy and anticipation. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Instagram Photos Radiate Perfect Boyfriend Vibes!.

BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung's Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐿𝑖𝑛𝑎 🌊 (@bts.x.kdramas)

