BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, has broken another world record! Tae Tae has become the first ever k-pop idol and celebrity to surpass the 50 million follower mark on Instagram. Within eight months of his debut, Taehyung has earlier set many other records and is in the top rank in the Top 1000 Instagram Influencers list, as per reports. The excited ARMY who showers V's IG post with lovely comments has been celebrating his latest milestone on social media! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Fastest to Reach 25 Million Followers on Instagram, Gives ARMY Sleepless Nights With Frequent IG Updates!

