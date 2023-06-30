Choi Ye Na's song "Hate Rodrigo" caused controversy after coming out. The song and artist were slammed by netizens for the use of the word "hate" in the song name, which they said had a negative connotation. Choi Ye Na's agency has come out with a statement and denied that the song was removed due to a request from Olivia Rodrigo, They wrote "We’d like to clarify that it is not true that the music video was made private at the request of Olivia Rodrigo’s side. We have never received any request regarding that matter." FIFTY FIFTY Files Lawsuit Against Their Agency ATTRAKT for Suspension of Contracts for This Reason! - Reports.

View Full Statement Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)