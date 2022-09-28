Gyeongseong Creature is an upcoming k-drama set in Spring 1945. It is a thriller about two young adults who face a terrifying creature and have to fight for survival. It will be written by Dr. Romantic writer Kang Eun Kyung and directed by Stove League director Jung Dong Yoon. Young Actors' Retreat: 5 Things We Learnt About Kim Yoo Jung, Park Seo Joon, Hwang In Youp And More From Korean Variety Show.

