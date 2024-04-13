BLACKPINK's Lisa demonstrated her solidarity with ATEEZ by attending their concert at Coachella 2024, delighting fans with the display of mutual support between artists. The K-Pop idol, adorned in a hooded top and skirt ensemble, was captured by paparazzi while donning a mask, showcasing her fashion sense and adherence to safety measures amidst the event. The gesture resonated deeply with fans, underscoring the camaraderie within the K-Pop community. Have a look! Shakira Unveils Late 2024 Tour Dates After Surprise Performance at Coachella (Watch Video).

Lisa at Coachella 2024

Lisa spotted at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/OnMTG8OGhf — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)