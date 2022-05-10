Park Chan-wook’s detective murder mystery, Decision To Leave, is considered as one of the most anticipated premieres of the Cannes Film Festival this year. The trailer of the film has surfaced online, making sure you stay gripped to your screen till the end. The official synopsis of the film reads, "A man falls from a mountain peak to his death. The detective in charge of the investigation, Hae-joon, comes to meet the dead man’s wife Seo-rae. When she becomes a suspect, Hae-joon finds himself slowly developing an interest in her." Julia Roberts to Be Trophee Chopard 2022 Godmother at Cannes Film Festival.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

The first trailer for Park Chan-wook’s ‘DECISION TO LEAVE’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/kHL2jUpEHL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)