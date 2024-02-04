On TikTok, ENHYPEN posted a 26-second video of Sunghoon dancing to a viral dance right after their Fate world tour in the Philippines. The clip, captioned "Let's GENTO," amassed 2.8 million views in no time. Sunghoon is the second ENHYPEN member to groove to SB19's hit song, following Jungwon's performance in September 2023. Fans have quickly made the clip go viral, praising Sunghoon's sexy moves on social media. ENHYPEN's Sunghoon Stuns With His Visuals IRL At "MANIFESTO IN BANGKOK" ... - Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

Watch Sunghoon's Dance On SB19's Hit K-Pop Track

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon dances to SB19's 'Gento' in a new video.pic.twitter.com/kD1Rp86aFb — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) February 4, 2024

