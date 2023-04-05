Jinyoung penned a heartfelt note for fans after the announcement of his military enlistment. He will be enlisting as an active duty soldier starting from Monday, May 8. In his note Jinyoung said "Everyone must be very worried, but I gotten rather confident and reassured while meeting all of you. That is why I promise to return more mature and in good health". BamBam Appreciates Former Label JYP Entertainment for Co-Operating With GOT7 Rights.

View Full Letter Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)