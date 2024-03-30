Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol have called it quits amid the ongoing controversies around their alleged "transit relationship." Just two weeks ago, they announced their relationship to the public. Han So Hee's label 9ATO Entertainment released their statement. 9ATO stated, "Han So Hee and actor Ryu Jun Yeol have broken up. They realised their roles as actors are more important. They promised not to waste any more emotions on personal matters." Han So Hee Makes Her Instagram Private Amid Controversies Surrounding Her Relationship With Ryu Jun Yeol.

Han So Hee Calls It Quit With Ryu Jun Yeol

Han Sohee and Ryu Jun Yeol have reportedly broken up. pic.twitter.com/ErxiW8FOfO — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 30, 2024

