On March 15, Han So Hee took to Instagram to address rumours circulating about her potential romance with actor Ryu Jun Yeol. She posted an Instagram story with a picture of a dog and a cryptic message. A portion of the message read, "I enjoy watching romance dramas, but they are not part of my life." While this clarifies her enjoyment of fictional romance, it cleverly avoids directly confirming or denying her relationship status with Ryu Jun Yeol. Han So Hee’s Agency Denies Rumours of Her Dating Actor Ryu Jun Yeol - Reports.

Han So Hee on Her Dating Rumours

Han Sohee denies rumors of dating actor Ryu Junyeol via Instagram stories: “i don't like people who have a partner, nor I give them space, interest, or establish a relationship in the guise of friendship, and I don't meddle in other people's relationships. I enjoy watching… pic.twitter.com/L9pRMXo4F3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 15, 2024

