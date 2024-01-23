Han So Hee’s Dream Encounter With Natalie Portman Sparks Fashion Frenzy at Dior 2024 Showroom in Paris (View Pics)

Han So Hee joyfully meets Natalie Portman in Paris, sharing chic black-clad pics at Dior 2024 on Instagram. She captioned the post 'Dreams come true.' Subsequent post showcases playful moments and outfit changes, tagged with gratitude to Dior."

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 23, 2024 04:57 PM IST

South Korean actress Han So Hee expressed joy after a delightful encounter with Natalie Portman at a Parisian fashion event. Taking to Instagram, she shared a snapshot of their meeting at the Dior 2024 Spring-Summer Haute Couture Showroom. Both donned chic black ensembles, radiating smiles for the camera. So-hee captioned the post with, "Dreams come true (sparkles emoji)." In a subsequent post, she treated her followers to pictures and videos from the event featuring playful moments and various outfit changes. Although unaccompanied by a caption, So Hee tagged Dior in appreciation. Han So Hee's Affair With Black Is Sexy Yet Subtle; Check Out 5 Pictures

