Han So Hee’s Dream Encounter With Natalie Portman Sparks Fashion Frenzy at Dior 2024 Showroom in Paris (View Pics)

South Korean actress Han So Hee expressed joy after a delightful encounter with Natalie Portman at a Parisian fashion event. Taking to Instagram, she shared a snapshot of their meeting at the Dior 2024 Spring-Summer Haute Couture Showroom. Both donned chic black ensembles, radiating smiles for the camera. So-hee captioned the post with, "Dreams come true (sparkles emoji)." In a subsequent post, she treated her followers to pictures and videos from the event featuring playful moments and various outfit changes. Although unaccompanied by a caption, So Hee tagged Dior in appreciation. Han So Hee's Affair With Black Is Sexy Yet Subtle; Check Out 5 Pictures

Haan So Hee's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 한소희 (@xeesoxee)

