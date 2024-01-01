Blackpink's Jennie effortlessly bids adieu to the bygone year and embraces the dawn of the new in unparalleled style. The K-pop icon unveiled a duo of mesmerising Instagram snapshots, exuding an aura of chic sophistication and sizzling allure. Wrapped in a stunning little sparkly mini dress that shimmered with every movement, she flawlessly paired the ensemble with a sleek black coat, matching stockings, and elegant high heels. Standing elegantly by the luminous Christmas tree in one capture, she epitomised festive glamour fused with her signature elegance. The second photo showcased her poised silhouette, confidently flaunting her figure and the intricate details of her ensemble, igniting a blaze of admiration. BLACKPINK’s Jennie Makes Heads Turn in Sexy Co-Ord Set With Stockings and Knee-High Boots at Paris Fashion Week (View Pics and Video).

Jennie Slays In Sparkly Short Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

