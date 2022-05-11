Hunt trailer is out! The South Korean spy-action film is all about gun fights and strong operations. The flick is the directorial debut of Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Hunt stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung in major roles. The actioner will be premiered at the Midnight Screening section of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae’s Directorial Debut Hunt to Play in Cannes 2022 Midnight Screening Section.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Watch the action-packed new trailer for Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut, Hunt, which will premiere in the Midnight Screening section of #Cannes2022. 💥 Add to watchlist ➡️ https://t.co/rtLFKBRdFc pic.twitter.com/m0cOklnWsC — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) May 11, 2022

