Hwang Min Hyun will enlist in the military on March 21, 2024. After completing basic training at a recruit training centre, he will start his mandatory duty with alternative service. PLEDIS Entertainment released an official statement via Weverse, informing fans that there will be no official event on his enlistment day. They request that fans refrain from attending the entrance ceremony or visiting the site of his service. Instead, fans are encouraged to send heartwarming messages of support for Hwang Min Hyun through Weverse. The statement also expresses gratitude for fans' ongoing love and support and assures that Hwang Min Hyun will receive all necessary support during his time in the military Hwang Min Hyun Drops Deluxe Version Official Photos For "Truth Or ... - Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

Hwang Min Hyun To Enlist In Military In March 2021

#HwangMinHyun reportedly will enter the military on March 21. pic.twitter.com/24G7Yeq0jS — K-Drama Casting (@kdramacasting) February 29, 2024

Pledis Entertainment's Statement On Weverse

