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HYBE India is all set to bring its exciting Pop-Up Park to Mumbai, offering fans a chance to step into a vibrant world of music and culture. Scheduled for May 9 and 10 at Inorbit Mall, Malad, the event will begin from 4 PM onwards and promises a lively mix of activities like Random Play Dance, exclusive giveaways and interactive fan experiences. Registration is required via BookMyShow. This initiative is part of a six-city tour that began in Guwahati on May 2 and will travel to Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi. Separate from auditions, the Pop-Up Park focuses on community engagement and celebration. With its Mumbai headquarters now established, HYBE India aims to create opportunities for local talent to connect with global platforms through its artist development system. HYBE India Girl Group Auditions: Dates, Cities Inside; Pop-Up Park Schedule Revealed.

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (HYBE India Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).