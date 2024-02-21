India's second K-pop Idol, Aria, has been captivating fans worldwide. X:IN recently treated followers to a series of endearing snapshots on their official Instagram account. Aria's heart-melting smiles and adorable hand and cheek gestures have been an absolute delight to witness. In one photo, she greets fans with a charming 'namaste' gesture, showcasing her unique blend of K-pop and Indian culture. Aria's fashion sense is also on point, effortlessly donning a white shirt dress paired with a mini skirt, making her the perfect girl idol. For the unversed, X:IN dropped the music video for their "MY IDOL" song on February 19. X:IN Member Aria aka Gauthami Becomes the Second K-Pop Artiste From India; Watch Video of Her Performance in the Girl Group’s Debut Album ‘Keeping The Fire’.

Check X:In's Instagram Post

