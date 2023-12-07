As December arrives, Korea is already gearing up to celebrate Kim Taehyung's birthday, fondly known as V day. With over 23 days left until his birthday on December 30, fans, known as 'tae stans,' are preparing special surprises for the BTS member. Notably, V is set to enlist in mandatory military service soon and is expected to return in 2025. Keep an eye out for the festive 'Happy Bus,' a red bus adorned in celebration, making its way to the Hybe office in honour of V's upcoming birthday. IU and BTS’ V Collaborate for a Music Video Directed by ‘Concrete Utopia’ Filmmaker Ahead of Taehyung’s Military Enlistment.

Countdown to BTS V's Birthday Begins with Early Celebrations and 'Happy Bus' Surprises

December belongs to taehyung. That's why even with more than 20 days to go, Korea is already starting to celebrate V day. I hope he will see everything that tae stans are preparing for him 🥹pic.twitter.com/DMNehXd2UH — slay(ꪜ)ver (@onlyffthv) December 7, 2023

