South Korean Ji Chang-wook's agency, Spring Company, has issued an apology following a recent controversy sparked by a video clip of the actor smoking indoors during the filming of his drama Welcome to Samdal-ri. The behind-the-scenes footage, released on January 26, showed Chang-wook using an electronic cigarette on set. In their statement, Spring Company expressed regret for any discomfort caused by the scene, acknowledging that Chang-wook's behaviour was improper. They emphasised that Chang-wook himself recognised his mistake and felt sorry for disappointing fans and others involved in the production. Ji Chang-wook Birthday: Did You Know The Healer Actor Kissed Kang Ha Neul More Than Any Of His Leading Ladies?.

Ji Chang Wook's Smoking Incident: 

