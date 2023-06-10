Jisoo was previously diagnosed with Covid-19 and had halted her activities with BLACKPINK. The singer had also missed the Japan shows for their Born Pink World Tour on June 3-4. Jisoo now seems to be in good health as she returned to the stage in Melbourne and was seen enjoying the concert as well as dancing.

Jisoo with BLACKPINK:

#JISOO is back performing alongside #BLACKPINK for their show in Melbourne after being sick. 🖤🩷 pic.twitter.com/D906jW10Z3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2023

Jisoo On Stage in Melbourne

