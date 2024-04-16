BTS member and golden maknae Jungkook's solo endeavour, "GOLDEN," continues to dazzle in the music realm, setting new records along the way to reach one Billion streams. Most recently, his debut solo album achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the sole project by an Asian soloist to feature three tracks with over one Billion each on Spotify. Released in November 2023, "GOLDEN" comprises eleven tracks crafted by industry heavyweights like Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and DJ Snake. BTS’ Songs ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Life Goes On’ Most Streamed K-Pop Music On Spotify India Chart.

Jungkook Creates History

“GOLDEN” by Jungkook becomes the first album by an Asian Act to reach 1 billion Spotify streams in 2024. pic.twitter.com/auULHACAI3 — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)