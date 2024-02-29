C-JeS Studios, the agency of Lee Jae Wook, announced on February 29 that they would be taking legal action against malicious posts regarding the actor following the news of his relationship with aespa’s Karina. The agency urged fans to report such posts to their legal representative at cjesstudios.legal@gmail.com for consideration in their actions. aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae Wook Are Dating! Duo’s Agencies Confirm Their Relationship.

Lee Jae Wook's Agency To Take Legal Action Against Offensive Posts

