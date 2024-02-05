Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In welcomed their first daughter on February 5. Lee Seung Gi's agency, Human Made, confirmed this joyful news. The couple, who acknowledged their relationship in May 2021 and tied the knot last April, are now embracing the joys of parenthood. The baby girl, born in Seoul, brings immense happiness to the couple. Lee Da In's agency expressed gratitude for this precious addition to their family. Best wishes are pouring in for the couple and their newborn as they embark on this beautiful new chapter in their personal lives. Lee Seung Gi Marries Lee Da In! Netizens Go Gaga Over Viral Video From the Korean Stars' Private Wedding Ceremony.

