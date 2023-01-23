We all are probably wondering what the contestants' lives are like now that the show has ended. Nadine discussed what she has been up to and fans think she may have found a love interest outside the show. She also said she has been receiving a lot of attention and even gets asked for phots. But this won't change her future goals of becoming a surgeon, and says she is focused on that. Single’s Inferno 2 Contestant Choi Seo Eun’s High School Yearbook Photos Resurface; Spoiler Alert! She’s Always Been Beautiful.

Read More About Nadine's Life Here:

Lee Nadine Spills On How Her Life Changed After “Single’s Inferno 2” And What She Hopes For Her Futurehttps://t.co/gofdEWe9Oe — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)