There's some exciting news for K-Drama enthusiasts as NewJeans prepares to unveil the much-anticipated OST titled "Our Night Is More Beautiful Than Your Day" for the upcoming Netflix series, My Demon. Scheduled for release on November 24, the OST promises to be a melodic journey that complements the intriguing storyline of the drama. With NewJeans lending their musical prowess to the series, viewers can expect an immersive experience where the enchanting melodies seamlessly intertwine with the on-screen narrative. Obsessing Over Taecyeon In Heartbeat? Here're 5 Korean Drama Actors As Vampires You Shouldn't Forget.

View NewJeans OST Update:

NewJeans will release the OST ‘Our Night Is More Beautiful Than Your Day’ for the upcoming K-Drama ‘My Demon’ on November 24th. pic.twitter.com/JgyAXNxBF0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)