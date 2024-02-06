Actor Namgoong Won, aged 90, passed away on February 5 at a hospital in Seoul due to poor health exacerbated by lung cancer. With a career spanning over 60 years and 345 films, he made his mark in cinema since his debut in 1959. His final work was L’AMOUR. Melinda Dillon Dies at 83: Veteran Actress Was Known For Her Roles in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Absence of Malice, A Christmas Story Among Others.

Namgoong Won No More:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)