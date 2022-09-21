Im Jin-a aka Nana is an actress and singer who recently made a cameo in the anticipated k-drama Love in Contract. It focuses on a helper service that provides wives to single and lonely people. It tells the story of Choi Sang Eun who gets entangled with Jung Ji Ho, who is on a long-term exclusive contract for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. And Kang Hae Jin, who signs a new contract for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Park Min-Young Birthday Special: Five Kdramas Of The Talented Actress And Where To Watch Them.

