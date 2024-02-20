TWICE have officially dropped the M/V teaser 1 for their upcoming track "One Spark". In this sneak peek, the members radiate pure charm as they showcase their bond, offering comfort and support to one another. The teaser gives fans a tantalizing glimpse into what promises to be an unforgettable music video experience."One Spark" is the title song of the girl group's upcoming 13th mini album, "With YOU-th". The album drops on February 23. TWICE Unveils Exciting News for New Single 'Dance Again' Set for Release on December 12th!.

Check Out “One Spark” MV Teaser Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TWICE (@twicetagram)

