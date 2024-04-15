South Korean music fans are mourning the unexpected loss of singer Park Bo Ram, who passed away on April 11 at the age of 30. Her sudden death came as a shock to fans worldwide, sparking initial speculation, including unfounded claims of suicide. However, her agency, XANADU Entertainment, has since clarified that the autopsy results revealed no evidence of homicide or suicide. Who Was Park Bo-Ram? All You Need to Know About the K-Pop Singer of Reply 1988 OST Who Died at 30.

Park Bo Ram's Autopsy Reports Revealed

Park Bo Ram's Autopsy Findings Revealed Amid Mass Speculationhttps://t.co/b9pPzTLX3R — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) April 15, 2024

