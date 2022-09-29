Park Min Young's label released a statement regarding the dating rumours of businessman Kang Jong Hyun and her. They have clarified that the two did date but have now broken up and she did not receive any money from him. There were also rumours that Min Young's sister was a director for one of Kang Jong Hyun's businesses, and she allegedly acted as the face in order for him to hide his involvement in the company. She has now handed in her resignation for INBIOGEN. Netizens React To Park Min Young's Dating Allegations.

View Tweet Here:

Park Min Young's label officially responds to dating rumors & her sister's involvement in her alleged boyfriend's businesshttps://t.co/G895hKC07w — allkpop (@allkpop) September 29, 2022

