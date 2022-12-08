Seventeen's agency PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement regarding invasion of privacy. In their statement they warned fans to not take it too far and try to enter their hotel rooms, hair and make-up shops or come "excessively close to the artist" to try and talk to them. They also said that if this behaviour continues they will take strict action using evidence they have gathered. Netizens Are Losing It Over SEVENTEEN Mingyu's Bare Chest.

View Statement Here:

