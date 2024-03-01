S.Coups from SEVENTEEN won't be doing military service because of big knee surgery last year. On March 1, PLEDIS Entertainment said S.Coups had an operation for a bad knee and has been getting better since last year. He's in Grade five now. In South Korea, men in Grade five don't have to do the usual military service when there's no war. If there's a war, they have to help the military. Responding to the group’s April comeback rumours, PLEDIS Entertainment said they'd inform everyone with an official announcement. SEVENTEEN's S.Coups Goes Against The Company's Rules To Surprise ... - Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups Granted Exemption From Military Service

