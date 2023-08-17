Seungkwan, who went on a short health related hiatus in the beginning of July, is now doing better and will be returning to group activities soon. SEVENTEEN will also be making their comeback in October which he will be present for, confirmed PLEDIS Entertainment. We wish him a speedy recovery. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu Bares His Abs While Swimming Shirtless in the Summer Heat, View Hot Pics of the Rapper With Woozi.

View Seungkwan Update Here:

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan is confirmed to participate in the groups upcoming comeback in October, Pledis Ent. confirms. pic.twitter.com/TMe958imfU — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 17, 2023

