Shin Min-a will reportedly star in Because I Want No Loss which will be penned by writer Kim Sung-yeon, who also wrote the series Her Private Life. Min-a's agency AM Entertainment said "[The actress] received an offer to star in 'Because I Want No Loss' and is reviewing the offer positively." Because I Want No Loss is the story of a woman who fakes her marriage because she doesn’t want to take any loss. A man then becomes her fake husband because he doesn’t want to cause any harm. Actress Shin Min Ah Donates over 200K to Charities During Winter Holiday.

View More Deets Here:

#ShinMinAh In Talks To Star In New Rom-Com Drama By “Her Private Life” Writerhttps://t.co/SWKV9rsmbA pic.twitter.com/YITpFJuIjV — Soompi (@soompi) June 26, 2023

