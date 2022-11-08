SHINee's Minho will be making his solo debut in mid- December. His agency announced that he currently preparing for his solo album. He has previously released solo songs, "I'm Home", "Heartbreak" and Japanese solo songs “Romeo and Juliet” and “Falling Free.” ‘The Fabulous’ K-Drama Starring Chae Soo Bin, Minho and Others To Release on Netflix on November 4.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)