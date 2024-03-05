K-pop group SHINee's Onew and Taemin are set to part way fromtheir label SM ENtertainment. According to a report, the K-pop star's contract with the agency has reached its conclusion, and the idols are reportedly considering alternatives to renewing it. Details regarding their future decisions remained undisclosed. Rumours suggest that Taemin will be joining BPM Entertainment are surfacing online. Taemin will also resume his solo career through his new agency will decisions regarding Taemin remain undisclosed. SHINee was one of the most iconic second gen K-pop groups originally consisting of Jonghyun, Minho, Onew, Key and Taemin who debuted in 2008 with the song "Replay". BTS Military Service Update: BigHit Music Urges ARMY to Not Send Gifts to Military Barracks (See Statement).

Taemin Departs From SM Entertainment

Onew Departs From SM Entertainment

