South Korean producer Shinsadong Tiger was found dead on Friday. According to reports, Tiger was found dead earlier today by an acquaintance, reports allkpop.com.

The reports state that an acquaintance visited the 41-year-old producer at his home after not being able to reach him and reported it to the police upon finding him passed away.

Shinsadong Tiger is a hitmaker in the industry as he has produced popular tracks such as T-ara's “Roly Poly”, Apink's “No No No” and “Remember”, EXID's “Up and Down” and “DDD”, and Momoland's “'Bboom Bboom”. He also launched the girl group TRI.BE recently made a comeback with 'Diamond. '

