Shin Ye Eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon, and Jung Gun Joo will star in a new SBS drama titled Flower Scholars’ Love Story. Shin Ye Eun will play the owner of a boarding house and the other three will play students, known as the flower scholars. The drama will focus on the four of them who all hold their own secrets. Joo Jong Hyuk And Bae Yoon Kyung Confirmed To Star In New KBS Drama.

