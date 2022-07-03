Stray Kids have postponed 2 of their tour stops in the US due to Lee Know, Felix and I.N testing positive for Covid-19. The three reportedly received positive results on self-testing kits. The group had started their world tour, Maniac, which would take them to seven different cities in the US.

View Tweet Here:

