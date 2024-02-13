Get ready for the excitement as new posters for the upcoming K-drama, The Impossible Heir, have been unveiled. Lee Jae Wook stars as Han Tae-oh, a character on the run after his father's demise. Lee Jun Young plays Kang In Ha, the unacknowledged offspring of Kang Oh Group's leader. Hong Soo Ju portrays Na Hye-won as a debt collector. Each faces their own struggles but finds a common purpose in forming alliances. Catch the drama exclusively on Disney+ starting February 28. Check out the all-new main and individual posters below! Lee Jae Wook Talks About Happiness and Love on His First Fan Meeting.

The Impossible Heir New Main and individual Posters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Singapore (@disneyplussg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)