Earlier Disney Korea announced that Danielle will be voicing Ariel in the Korean dub for The Little Mermaid leaving fans super excited for the singer to show off her talents. The full music video for "Part of Your World" is now out and with a few clips from the movie as well as shots of Danielle singing, it is a promising and beautiful soundtrack in store for the Korean version of The Little Mermaid.

Watch Part of Your World MV:

