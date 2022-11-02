British publication The Guardian recently released a report called "The greatest hits in Twitter's history", which compiled all "the best-known and notorious tweets in the company's 16-year history." The piece also shared a viral tweet by BTS' Jungkook, which has over 3.1 million likes and was watched 42 million times on the microblogging site so far. In the tweet, the youngest member of the South Korean boy band was recorded singing Never Not by Lauv. WATCH BTS' Jungkook Interacts With ARMY on VLive; Reveals Reason Behind Deleting Instagram Posts, Dances to Suga-PSY's 'That That' & Much More!

Check Out The Video:

Read:

The Tweet From BTS's Jungkook That's So Iconic It's Included In A List Of "Twitter’s Greatest Hits In 16 Years"https://t.co/W00o5ecQw1 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) November 2, 2022

