BLACKPINK member Lisa, one of the most popular K-pop stars globally, is mostly known for her rap skills and dance moves. According to the latest updates, the Thai-based K-pop star is all set to make her acting debut in the popular American series The White Lotus Season 3. As per reports, the actress is currently shooting in Thailand for the series. Speculations regarding her casting in the series escalated after pictures of the K-pop sensation with veteran Thai actress Patravadi Mejudhon surfaced online. As per reports, the show will be filmed in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok. Blackpink’s Lisa Announces Her Label LLOUD! K-Pop Rapper Shares Update With Fans on Instagram.

Lisa To Make Acting Debut in The White Lotus Season 3:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallyutalk (@hallyutalk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)