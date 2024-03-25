TWICE's Jihyo and Olympian skeleton athlete Yun Sung Bin are rumoured to be in a relationship, reportedly dating for about a year, as per Koreaboo.com. Their romance blossomed after meeting through mutual connections and evolved naturally over time. Addressing the speculation, JYP Entertainment responded, "It is difficult to confirm this matter as it is a private matter. We ask for your understanding." Kim Seo-Hyun's Agency Refutes Dating Rumours With Kim Sae-Ron as Photo Surfaces Online - Here's the Full Scoop on the Ongoing Speculation

JYP Entertainment on the dating rumors between TWICE's JIHYO and athlete Yun Sungbin: — "It is difficult to confirm this matter as it is a private matter. We ask for your understanding." pic.twitter.com/goKc3mYIpu — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) March 25, 2024

