According to Hanteo Chart TXT's mini album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION sold a total of 1,868,919 copies on its first day of sales alone. This did not only double their sales but also broke their previous first-week sales record of 1,248,370, both set by their previous mini album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, in just one day. TXT’s Yeonjun and Crush Do the #RushHour Challenge on TikTok.

View More of Their Achievements Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)