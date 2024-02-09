As per media reports, legal sources disclosed that two individuals have been indicted for defamation after falsely accusing actor Nam Joo Hyuk of school bullying. The accused, a journalist and an online netizen, faced charges under the Information and Communication Network Act. Prosecutors determined the bullying claims unfounded, leading to the defamation verdict. The prosecution suggested fines rather than a trial for the accused, pending further decision. In June 2022, allegations surfaced from a former classmate, followed by two more accusers. However, support from students and teachers, along with the questionable credibility of the initial accuser, aided Hyuk's case. Nam Joo Hyuk’s Agency Confirms Enlistment Date! Twenty-Five Twenty-One Actor Accepted Into Military Police Force.

Nam Joo Hyuk Proved Innocent In False Bullying Case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallyutalk (@hallyutalk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)