In the highly anticipated drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU takes on the role of Ae Soon, a spirited girl hailing from the picturesque village of Yomangjin in Jeju. At the same time, Park Bo Gum portrays the determined Kwan Sik. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch among fans and netizens, an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo released on February 8 offers a tantalising glimpse into the chemistry between the two leads. Set against the captivating backdrop of Jeju Island, the series promises to enthral audiences with the adventurous journey of Ae Soon and Kwan Sik. When Life Gives You Tangerines: Netflix Announces New K-Drama Featuring IU and Park Bo Gum As Leads (View Pic).

IU and Park Bo Gum's Behind-The-Scenes Pic From When Life Gives You Tangerines Sets

IU and Park Bo Gum (Photo Credits: X)

